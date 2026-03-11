Anthony Chen’s We Are All Strangers will open 50th Hong Kong International Film Festival

The news comes just weeks after the film became the first Singaporean film to compete for the Golden Bear, the top prize at the Berlin International Film Festival, which ultimately went to the German film Yellow Letters, directed by İlker Catak.

We Are All Strangers follows 21-year-old Junyang, who lives carefreely while his father works tirelessly to support the family. The film explores themes of love, loss, grief and responsibility. It forms the final chapter of Chen’s Growing Up trilogy, following 2013’s Ilo Ilo, which won the Camera d’Or at Cannes, and 2019’s Wet Season, which received several nominations at the Golden Horse Awards, including Best Director.

To mark its Golden Jubilee edition, HKIFF will also present special screenings of Ilo Ilo and Wet Season. Post-screening Q&A sessions with Chen and cast members will also take place, and on Apr 4, the date of We Are All Stranger's second screening, Chen will take part in a seminar discussing his filmmaking journey and the decade-long development of the Growing Up trilogy.

“HKIFF has become a friend and champion over the years," Chen said in a statement. "My films have been presented at the festival and I have been involved as a jury, a mentor and also participated in its industry section.

"It’s really wonderful for We Are All Strangers to make its Asian debut at the festival’s celebratory edition, and excited that for the first time the Growing Up trilogy is presented as a whole.

"There are similarities between the two cities, Hong Kong and Singapore. I hope it finds an emotional chord with the audiences here."

The film is also slated for a Singapore screening in August through Giraffe Pictures and Golden Village. Further details will be announced at a later date.