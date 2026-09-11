Anthony Chen's We Are All Strangers selected as Singapore's Oscars entry for 2027

Award-winning Singaporean director Anthony Chen's latest film We Are All Strangers has been selected as Singapore's official submission in the Best International Feature Film category at the 99th Academy Awards in 2027.

The selection was made by a committee comprising eligible members of the Singapore Film Commission Advisory Committee.

Written and directed by Chen, We Are All Strangers is set in contemporary Singapore and centres on family relationships and unexpected changes in life. Starring Yeo Yann Yann and Koh Jia Ler, the film follows 21-year-old Junyang and his widowed father as they navigate work, family responsibilities and unexpected changes after Junyang's girlfriend becomes pregnant and his father begins a new relationship.

We Are All Strangers has already had a notable festival run.

Earlier this year, it became the first Singaporean film to be selected for the main competition at the Berlin International Film Festival in the festival's 76-year history, where it competed for the Golden Bear. It also opened the 50th Hong Kong International Film Festival.

Yeo, who plays Bee Hwa in the film, was also recently nominated for best performance at this year's Asia Pacific Screen Awards.

The film also marks a milestone for Chen's Growing Up trilogy, which began with Ilo Ilo in 2013 and continued with Wet Season in 2019. Both Ilo Ilo and Wet Season were previously selected as Singapore's official entries for the Oscars' International Feature Film category at the 86th and 93rd Academy Awards, respectively.

The Oscars submission adds another accolade to Chen's trilogy. Ilo Ilo and Wet Season have collectively received more than 50 international accolades, including 12 Golden Horse nominations and five Golden Horse Awards. Ilo Ilo also won the Camera d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.