Anthony Mackie teases Captain America versus Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday

The 8 Mile star explained the film would differ from previous Captain America movies through its “approach” to characters and story, but insisted the picture would maintain the “grounded cinematic experience” the sub-series has become known for.

Mackie said: “Well, the Captain America storyline has always been grounded in reality, so this is a very grounded cinematic experience just like those were.

“That’s the greatest similarity. But it’s very different in the way that we approach the characters and the way the story is told. I feel like we [himself and Ramirez] as a duo have a very different energy to Bucky [Barnes] and Steve [Rogers]. So it’s a completely different volume.”

After Wilson vacated the mantle of Falcon, Captain America: Brave New World will introduce Joaquin Torres as the new iteration of the hero, and Ramirez – who has already taken to the skies in Top Gun: Maverick – said it was a big moment for him to fly again considering he had an accident where he “jumped” as a youngster.

He said: “To me, I think somehow thematically in my life the skies – which I was afraid of because I had an accident as a kid … but then from that, I became afraid of flying and airplanes and everything.

“So, to do [Top Gun: Maverick] and the [Captain America: Brave New World] right after … just like thematically somehow means that me and the skies are connected.”

As well as Thaddeus Ross, Captain America will have to contend with The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) and Serpent Society – which is headed up by Giancarlo Esposito’s Seth Voelker – and Mackie teased the terrorist group would make up “a big overall web that has a stronghold over this movie”.