Captain America star Anthony Mackie thinks he should have won an Oscar

Mackie, who starred in Spike Lee’s Sucker Free City and She Hate Me, joked he was the actor to have led the director’s only two films that "nobody saw".

He quipped: "I always tell people I hold the title of being the lead of the two Spike Lee movies nobody saw."

Instead of chasing awards, the Twisted Metal star is focusing on his role as Sam Wilson – who took over the Captain America mantle from Chris Evans’ Steve Rogers after he retired from the role in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame.

Even so, Mackie admitted playing the superhero icon wasn't easy as he detailed the "mental jousting" he has to do in the high-profile part.

Reflecting on playing the new Star-Spangled Man, he said: "The expectations of what comes along with this role is something that nobody talks about.

"Nobody really acknowledges the mental jousting that takes place. When I walk out of this hotel, I don’t walk out of this hotel as Anthony Mackie. I walk out of this hotel as Captain America."

He added: "It’s a heavy weight to realise people look up to you because how much of yourself do you allow those people to see? You’re not allowed to be human. That’s one thing I can’t wrap my brain around."