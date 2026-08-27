Celebrity DJ Anyma to perform first-ever Singapore show in October at Marquee

Popular DJ Anyma will stage his first-ever set in Singapore on Oct 10. Fans can catch the Italian-American musician at Marquee Singapore, where he will amp up the F1 festivities with what has been described as "a multisensory spectacle".

In a career spanning over 10 years, Anyma has been acclaimed for his immersive shows that incorporate digital art with electronic music. He is the first-ever electronic music artiste to hold a residency at Las Vegas' iconic music arena, Sphere, and in 2026, he was one of the headlining acts of Coachella.