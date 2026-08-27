Celebrity DJ Anyma to perform first-ever Singapore show in October at Marquee
On Oct 10, Fans can catch the Italian-American DJ behind Hypnotized with Ellie Goulding and Bad Angel with Blackpink's Lisa.
Popular DJ Anyma will stage his first-ever set in Singapore on Oct 10. Fans can catch the Italian-American musician at Marquee Singapore, where he will amp up the F1 festivities with what has been described as "a multisensory spectacle".
In a career spanning over 10 years, Anyma has been acclaimed for his immersive shows that incorporate digital art with electronic music. He is the first-ever electronic music artiste to hold a residency at Las Vegas' iconic music arena, Sphere, and in 2026, he was one of the headlining acts of Coachella.
Among his hits are 2025's Hypnotized with Ellie Goulding, which topped Billboard's US Dance Airplay chart, as well as this year's Bad Angel, a collaboration with Blackpink member Lisa.
Tickets for Anyma's performance will be available on Marquee Singapore's website, with an early bird price of S$148 (US$116). Prices for general admission and expedited entry will range between S$198 and S$448.
DBS cardmembers can enjoy an exclusive ticket sale period from 12pm on Thursday (Aug 27) to 11.59am on Aug 28. Limited tickets will then be made available for public purchase from 12pm.
Anyma joins the lineup of superstar DJs performing at Marquee Singapore during the Singapore Grand Prix weekend. Previously announced acts include Diplo, who will perform on Oct 9, and Martin Garrix on Oct 11.