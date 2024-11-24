Can Korean hip-hop become as big as K-pop? How a music label founded by Jay Park signed GOT7’s Yugyeom

WHAT MOTIVATED YUGYEOM TO JOIN AOMG?

First of all, Yugyeom was one of the GOT7 members who really liked hip-hop music. Not just Yugyeom, but most of them really liked it. But they didn’t know how to get started or how to approach it. Yugyeom said he wanted to take on a challenge. So, even though he was in a big company before, he joined AOMG because he wanted to do something with hip-hop artistes and the crew here.

He ended up joining because one of our choreographers acted as a bridge.

Yugyeom had been active as a member of GOT7 but he wanted to try something different in his career, so he took on the challenge of hip-hop. Now, he’s working very hard at it. His album is not purely hip-hop, but it's evolving step by step from the music he used to do.

DO YOU THINK K-HIP-HOP CAN ACHIEVE SUCCESS SIMILAR TO K-POP? WHAT EFFORTS CAN K-HIP-HOP MAKE TO ACHIEVE SUCH SUCCESS?

I consider K-hip-hop to be part of K-pop as well. So far, we haven't had a specific plan or strategy for working with rappers at our company. But if we can create music that resonates with the public while maintaining the 'freedom' and 'creativity' we've always had, I think it could definitely work. Our goal is to always create ideas and projects that can connect with the public. That's our style. The AOMG style.

DO YOU SEE THE SPREAD OF THE KOREAN WAVE AS A LIMITATION OR AN OPPORTUNITY FOR K-HIP-HOP? ARE THERE CHALLENGES IN ADAPTING TO THE CHANGES AND EXPECTATIONS OF THE PUBLIC, SUCH AS THE DIVERSIFICATION OF ONLINE PLATFORMS?

I always think it’s an opportunity. What I mean is that things are changing really quickly, and we are making efforts to get used to those changes. We've experienced various new things like online fan meetings and fan concerts during COVID-19, and I think these kinds of events will definitely happen again in the future.

Since we've been training ourselves for these things in our own way, I think it will only get better moving forward. Additionally, I want to create diverse content that can help AOMG and Korean K-pop successfully export culture overseas.