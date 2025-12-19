Bomi of K-pop girl group Apink to marry South Korean producer Rado next year
Bomi and Rado announced their plans to get married in 2026 on Thursday (Dec 18).
South Korean actress-singer Bomi, 32, of K-pop girl group Apink has announced her marriage plans with South Korean producer Rado, 41, one-half of the acclaimed songwriting and production duo Black Eyed Pilseung, which has produced hits for the likes of Twice and Stayc.
On Thursday (Dec 18), following insider reports that the couple would be tying the knot soon, Bomi's agency With Us Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement, adding that Bomi is set to get married in May 2026 "with her precious partner who has stood by her side for a long time".
Bomi and Rado have been dating since 2017. However, their relationship only became public in 2024.
"Even after her marriage, Bomi plans to continue her activities without change as a member of Apink, as well as an actress and variety show entertainer. We will strive to repay the constant support from our fans by greeting you with even more maturity and responsibility," wrote With Us Entertainment.
In a separate statement, Rado's agency High Up Entertainment – where Rado serves as chief producer – affirmed that he plans to "continue dedicating himself to his music activities without change" even after marriage.
Bomi later uploaded a handwritten letter on Apink's fan cafe, apologising for the fact that her fans had to find out about the news via news articles first.
"I feel especially apologetic when I think about the hearts of fans who have always supported and loved someone as imperfect as me and about those who were happily looking forward to the news of an album coming out after three years. I worry and feel sorry knowing that you may have been surprised or felt disappointed," wrote Bomi.
She then confirmed the news, saying: "I have decided to spend my future life together with someone who has been by my side for a long time, sharing everyday life with me and staying with me through both joyful moments and times of uncertainty."
"Just as I have until now, I will continue to live my life without losing my sense of responsibility. Going forward, as Apink and also as Yoon Bomi, I will repay Pandas [fans of Apink] with even better activities."
Apink, whose hit songs include NoNoNo and Mr Chu, is set to celebrate its 15th anniversary in 2026. The group, which also comprises Chorong, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung, last performed in Singapore in February this year.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, Apink had revealed that it was "working hard to prepare for a new album" and planned to "create more opportunities to meet fans more frequently and in a variety of places".