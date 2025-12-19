Bomi of K-pop girl group Apink to marry South Korean producer Rado next year

South Korean actress-singer Bomi, 32, of K-pop girl group Apink has announced her marriage plans with South Korean producer Rado, 41, one-half of the acclaimed songwriting and production duo Black Eyed Pilseung, which has produced hits for the likes of Twice and Stayc.

On Thursday (Dec 18), following insider reports that the couple would be tying the knot soon, Bomi's agency With Us Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement, adding that Bomi is set to get married in May 2026 "with her precious partner who has stood by her side for a long time".

Bomi and Rado have been dating since 2017. However, their relationship only became public in 2024.

"Even after her marriage, Bomi plans to continue her activities without change as a member of Apink, as well as an actress and variety show entertainer. We will strive to repay the constant support from our fans by greeting you with even more maturity and responsibility," wrote With Us Entertainment.

In a separate statement, Rado's agency High Up Entertainment – where Rado serves as chief producer – affirmed that he plans to "continue dedicating himself to his music activities without change" even after marriage.