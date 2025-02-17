Apink shares how the K-pop group remains strong after 14 years, hints at new album

As many K-pop fans would know, “14th-year-veteran” is not a title to be taken lightly. With many K-pop groups falling victim to the “seventh-year curse” – a phenomenon that sees groups disbanding following the end of their contracts in their seventh year – being a fan of a group that stays active even after 14 years is nothing short of a privilege.

For girl group Apink, which celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2026, the reason for its longevity is because of the love its members – Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung – have for each other and its fandom: Pink Panda.

Speaking to CNA Lifestyle ahead of their Singapore concert on Feb 20 at Arena @ Expo Hall 7, the members of Apink reminisce on their illustrious career and their plans for their upcoming 15th anniversary.

WELCOME BACK TO SINGAPORE! YOUR LAST SHOW HERE WAS IN 2016. HAVE YOU VISITED THE COUNTRY IN YOUR OWN TIME SINCE THEN? WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO DOING DURING YOUR TIME HERE?