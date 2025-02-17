Apink shares how the K-pop group remains strong after 14 years, hints at new album
Ahead of their Singapore concert on Thursday (Feb 20), the members of veteran K-pop girl group Apink – Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung – share with CNA Lifestyle how their career has evolved since the days of their hit song Mr Chu.
As many K-pop fans would know, “14th-year-veteran” is not a title to be taken lightly. With many K-pop groups falling victim to the “seventh-year curse” – a phenomenon that sees groups disbanding following the end of their contracts in their seventh year – being a fan of a group that stays active even after 14 years is nothing short of a privilege.
For girl group Apink, which celebrates its 15th anniversary in 2026, the reason for its longevity is because of the love its members – Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung – have for each other and its fandom: Pink Panda.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle ahead of their Singapore concert on Feb 20 at Arena @ Expo Hall 7, the members of Apink reminisce on their illustrious career and their plans for their upcoming 15th anniversary.
WELCOME BACK TO SINGAPORE! YOUR LAST SHOW HERE WAS IN 2016. HAVE YOU VISITED THE COUNTRY IN YOUR OWN TIME SINCE THEN? WHAT ARE YOU LOOKING FORWARD TO DOING DURING YOUR TIME HERE?
Chorong: This is my first time coming to Singapore since 2016, so I’m really looking forward to this visit. Since it’s been a long time, I feel sorry for our fans in Singapore, and I’m eager to have a great time with them soon.
IT'S BEEN 14 YEARS SINCE APINK DEBUTED. WHAT DO YOU THINK IS THE REASON BEHIND YOUR LONGEVITY?
Chorong: I think the biggest thing is meeting our members. We all make a lot of effort and show consideration to understand each other. Also, the love we have for the team, Apink, and our Pandas is truly immense. That’s probably why we’ve been able to enjoy the stage together until now.
NONONO AND MR CHU WERE HUGE HITS THAT CEMENTED APINK’S PLACE IN K-POP HISTORY. LOOKING BACK, WHAT DO YOU REMEMBER MOST ABOUT THOSE ICONIC ERAS?
Bomi: What stands out to me is spending the whole day with the members! Now, we all have our own lives and personal activities but back then, we were together all day long – even while working. That’s why I think those little, everyday moments are more precious.
OVER THE YEARS, YOUR MUSIC HAS EVOLVED FROM CUTE AND FRESH CONCEPTS TO A MORE MATURE SOUND. WHAT SPARKED THE CHANGE IN DIRECTION?
Bomi: As we grew, we wanted to make music that matched our age, and the biggest thing was wanting to show a different side of Apink.
WHAT MUSIC STYLES DO YOU WANT TO EXPLORE IN THE FUTURE?
Eunji: I want to try everything. Since time is limited, I want to do it all without any regrets.
IN YOUR OPINION, WHAT IS APINK'S MOST MEANINGFUL ACHIEVEMENT?
Eunji: I think the fact that there are still people we can be with is the greatest achievement the group can have.
WHAT WAS APINK'S BIGGEST CHALLENGE IN ALL THE YEARS OF BEING TOGETHER, AND HOW DID YOU OVERCOME IT?
Namjoo: The difficult part of group activities is that individuals have to be more cautious in their actions. Since I’m not working alone, and the team is also me, I believe I need to live in a way that’s right for both the members and our fans.
And that’s the reason why I always try to be careful about my behaviour. When I think about the love from our fans who support our team, I can easily overcome these challenges.
AS INDUSTRY VETERANS, HOW DO YOU THINK K-POP HAS CHANGED OVER THE YEARS?
Namjoo: Thankfully, K-pop has rapidly grown over the past few years, thanks to many experts, and I believe that the systematic and strong structure of K-pop has been widely spread to many people around the world.
Because of that, even though our team debuted a long time ago, we’re still able to reach out to more new global fans, and I’m really happy about those opportunities.
WITH K-POP GOING GLOBAL, WHAT IS YOUR ADVICE FOR THOSE WHO WANT TO JOIN THE INDUSTRY?
Hayoung: Since you never know when an opportunity will come, I believe that if you consistently nurture your passions and plans, an opportunity will eventually arise.
It’s not easy to stay focused on one field, working hard and developing in it over time. But just the act of taking on that challenge is already something admirable, so I hope you don't hesitate or let any criticism bring you down.
2026 WILL MARK APINK'S 15TH ANNIVERSARY. DOES THE GROUP HAVE ANY SPECIAL PLANS OR ACTIVITIES TO COMMEMORATE THE OCCASION?
Hayoung: We will work hard to prepare for a new album and create more opportunities to meet fans more frequently and in a variety of places.
Apink's upcoming concert Pink New Year is happening on Feb 20 at Arena @ Expo Hall 7. Presented by Viu Scream Dates, tickets to the show are available via Book My Show.