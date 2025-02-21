Apink concert in Singapore: K-pop icons deliver highly-entertaining sets that show off their mature sound

Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung delivered their A-game for three full hours, serving vocals, moves, and, surprisingly, laughs.

One of the best laugh-out-loud moments of any concert I had been to happened during a segment where the five members of Apink praised the show’s interpreter April Kim for singing out her interpretation.

“You can be our seventh member,” they said, unconsciously including former member Son Na-eun who left Apink in 2022. The exchange drew a sea of “oohs” and laughs from fans, including myself.

The members of Apink executed songs like Dumhdurum, Five and I’m So Sick to perfection. Personally, I thought they shined the brightest during their respective solo stages which saw each member covering a song that showed off their charms and mature sides.