Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Apink concert in Singapore: K-pop icons deliver highly-entertaining sets that show off their mature sound
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Apink concert in Singapore: K-pop icons deliver highly-entertaining sets that show off their mature sound

Veteran K-pop girl group Apink makes its triumphant return to Singapore after a nine-year absence.

Apink concert in Singapore: K-pop icons deliver highly-entertaining sets that show off their mature sound

The members of K-pop girl group Apink after their concert in Singapore on Feb 20, 2025. (Photo: Instagram/official.apink2011)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
21 Feb 2025 11:20AM (Updated: 21 Feb 2025 11:30AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

“Am I a Panda now?” I thought to myself after leaving Apink’s concert at Arena @ Expo Hall 7 on Thursday night (Feb 20). The popular girl group – part of the “second-generation” of K-pop – made its highly-anticipated return to Singapore since its last show in the country in 2016. And boy did they unleash nine years' worth of excitement.

I’ll be the first to admit that my knowledge of Apink’s discography is limited to NoNoNo and Mr Chu. After Thursday’s concert, however, I immediately went on a deep dive into the (many) tracks that scratched my brain during the show.

K-pop girl group Apink during a segment of its concert in Singapore on Feb 20, 2025. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung delivered their A-game for three full hours, serving vocals, moves, and, surprisingly, laughs. 

One of the best laugh-out-loud moments of any concert I had been to happened during a segment where the five members of Apink praised the show’s interpreter April Kim for singing out her interpretation.

“You can be our seventh member,” they said, unconsciously including former member Son Na-eun who left Apink in 2022. The exchange drew a sea of “oohs” and laughs from fans, including myself.

The members of Apink executed songs like Dumhdurum, Five and I’m So Sick to perfection. Personally, I thought they shined the brightest during their respective solo stages which saw each member covering a song that showed off their charms and mature sides.

Apink member Namjoo performing a cover of Tyla's Water. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

In particular, Namjoo’s cover of Water by Tyla got the crowd roaring as the 29-year-old staged a sultry show that ended with her pouring water over her body.

Apink member Eunji (centre) crying while singing at the group's Singapore concert. (Photo: CNA/Hazeeq Sukri)

As the show drew to a close, the members of Apink visibly became emotional – especially after watching a video prepared by fans. It’s clear that the group felt a mix of guilt and sadness for not visiting Singapore for close to a decade.

It got so overwhelming to the point where Eunji, a member known for not shedding tears easily, ended up crying while performing the last few songs of the concert. In fact, most of the Apink members were in tears by this point.

“We’ll visit more often from now on,” promised the group.

All in all, Apink’s Pink New Year was a buffet of highly-polished performances and engaging video segments – making it a resounding success. With Apink celebrating its 15th anniversary in 2026 and promising a new album, hopefully, it won’t be nine years before our next meeting with the group.

Related:

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

K-Pop Music concerts
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement