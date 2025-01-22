K-pop group Apink performing in Singapore in February

K-pop girl group Apink will be performing in Singapore on Feb 20 at 8pm at Arena @ Expo Hall 7.

Tickets to the PINK NEW YEAR concert tour will be available on Friday (Jan 24) at 10am via BookMyShow, with prices ranging from S$128 for Cat 3 seats, to S$288 for VIP seats, excluding booking fees.

Premium account holders of Viu, the streaming platform and concert organiser, have access to the pre-sale on Jan 23 from 10am to midnight with 10 per cent off all tickets.

Those who wish to purchase tickets during the pre-sale must subscribe to Viu Premium by Jan 22, 6pm and look out for the promo code that will be sent via email by Jan 23, 9am.

Originally a septet, the group now has five members: Chorong, Bomi, Eunji, Namjoo and Hayoung, after Yookyung left in 2013 and Naeun left in 2022.

The group debuted in 2011 and has released hits such as NoNoNo, LUV and Mr Chu. Their latest single, Wait Me There, was released in 2024.