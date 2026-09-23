Ah Girls Go Army actress Apple Chan gives birth to baby girl at 32 weeks after emergency C-section
The actress said she is still processing the unexpected birth and told her daughter: “You keep fighting and I will keep believing in you.”
Actress Apple Chan has given birth to a baby girl at 32 weeks after undergoing an emergency caesarean section.
The 37-year-old announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday (Sep 22). In the photo that accompanied the post, Chan described her daughter as “a little fighter” and wrote that there was “so much love for our brave girl”.
“At 31 weeks, baby girl was only around 1.1kg and wasn’t growing as well as we hoped, so I was admitted for close monitoring,” Chan wrote in the caption. “Then that same night, my water bag broke.”
“Our goal was to keep her baking inside me for as long as possible, but everything happened so fast and unexpectedly within days, I had to undergo an emergency C-section,” she added. “And so, our baby girl is here at 32 weeks.”
Chan, who also has a two-year-old son with husband Jensen Goh, said she is “still trying to process everything that has happened”.
Addressing her daughter, Chan wrote: “My dear baby girl, you came into this world earlier than planned, but you are so loved.”
“I wish I could have kept you safe inside me a little longer and take all the fighting you have to do now and do it for you instead,” she wrote.
“But since I can’t, Mummy will be right here beside you through every tiny step forward, every little milestone and every day you grow stronger. You keep fighting and I will keep believing in you. Very soon I’ll finally get to hold you close and bring you home.”
Chan also said her son “can’t wait to give you a big bear hug too”.
The actress is best known for portraying Lieutenant Zhang Xinyi in Jack Neo’s Ah Boys To Men 4, and the role of 2nd Lieutenant Roxanne Tan in Ah Girls Go Army.
Commenters on Chan’s Instagram post shared messages of encouragement and support, with one commenter saying the baby is "gonna be a strong girl like her mama”.