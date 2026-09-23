Ah Girls Go Army actress Apple Chan gives birth to baby girl at 32 weeks after emergency C-section

Actress Apple Chan has given birth to a baby girl at 32 weeks after undergoing an emergency caesarean section.

The 37-year-old announced the news on Instagram on Tuesday (Sep 22). In the photo that accompanied the post, Chan described her daughter as “a little fighter” and wrote that there was “so much love for our brave girl”.

“At 31 weeks, baby girl was only around 1.1kg and wasn’t growing as well as we hoped, so I was admitted for close monitoring,” Chan wrote in the caption. “Then that same night, my water bag broke.”

“Our goal was to keep her baking inside me for as long as possible, but everything happened so fast and unexpectedly within days, I had to undergo an emergency C-section,” she added. “And so, our baby girl is here at 32 weeks.”

Chan, who also has a two-year-old son with husband Jensen Goh, said she is “still trying to process everything that has happened”.