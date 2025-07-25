AR Rahman meets The Lord Of The Rings: How the acclaimed Indian composer brought Middle-earth to life

BUILDING A TIMELESS LEGACY IN MUSICAL THEATRE

“The Lord Of The Rings came about because I did Bombay Dreams with Andrew Lloyd Webber,” he shared.

“The CEO of the production was Kevin Wallace. When he went out and started his own company, he remembered me and said, it would be awesome to have AR in this thing.”

At the time, Rahman admitted that he was not familiar with author JRR Tolkien’s work. That changed in 2001 when Peter Jackson’s film trilogy came out. He dove into the world of hobbits, elves and dark lords just in time for the musical that debuted in 2006.

By the time he was invited to work on the musical, he was no stranger to London’s creative circles. Having already spent two to three years in the city, he was immersed in its musical theatre scene while also working on projects back at home in India.

What excited Rahman most was the opportunity to bring his cultural identity to the global stage and give a fresh perspective. “My question always is, what have Indians contributed to the world? How can we contribute to the mainstream kind of a thing rather than just doing basic Asian, Indian stuff,” he shared.

“I don't want to be pigeonholed into being an Indian composer, Tamil composer or Hindi composer. Music is universal and I want to see what I can bring to something new to this Middle Europe, Middle-earth kind of thing.”

He added: “It was an exciting project, because it was a non-Indian project and that's the kind of thing I want to do more. In that perspective, it was a big achievement."

Rahman is well-known for blending musical traditions and The Lord Of The Rings was no exception. He curated music using his signature approach of using emotionally resonant and culturally expansive melodies.

“Even though it doesn't have an Indian kind of influence in it, melody is melody,” he said.