Iconic Japanese boy band Arashi to disband in 2026 following concert tour

Nonetheless, the group expressed its desire to perform for its fans again, given the cancellation of its previous tour due to COVID-19. As such, Arashi also announced that it will stage a concert tour in the spring of 2026, which generally refers to the period between mid-March and the end of May in Japan.

"After much time and repeated conversations, we came to the conclusion that we should all come together as Arashi, hold a concert that would allow us to express our thanks directly with the kind of in-person performance our Corona concert did not allow for, and then end our activities as a group," added the group.

More details of the concert will be announced at a later date. However, Arashi has revealed that it will temporarily suspend new applications for its fan club to give existing club members priority access to concert tickets.

Furthermore, Arashi's fan club will officially shut down in May 2026, following Arashi's disbandment.

"We will continue to deliver as much content as possible throughout this next year for your fun and enjoyment, and will resume accepting new [fan club] memberships as soon as possible so that even those who are not members already can enjoy the videos and more," said Arashi.

It is unclear if Arashi will stage shows outside Japan for its upcoming concert tour.