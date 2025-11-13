Fan jumps barricade, rushes at Wicked star Ariana Grande during movie premiere in Singapore

The person who rushed towards the stars was identified as a content creator who goes by the handle Pyjama Man. The man, who reportedly hails from Australia, has made several videos in the past of him rushing towards artistes like Katy Perry and The Weeknd.

His exploits so far have occured in numerous countries around the world including India in 2023 which saw him invading the Narendra Modi Stadium pitch in Ahmedabad during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup final between India and Australia.

Pyjama Man has since uploaded his own video of the incident onto his pages which shows Cynthia Erivo brushing him off after his attack on Grande.

He later posted a video of the event on social media, writing: “Dear Ariana Grande Thank You for letting me Jump on the Yellow Carpet with You.”

Fans have since blasted Pyjama Man for the incident, calling it "completely unacceptable".

"Imagine how terrifying that is for a man you don't know to come running full force at you and you don't know what their intentions are," wrote a user on Tiktok.

Before walking the yellow carpet, there was also a public fan meet held at Weave in Resorts World Sentosa (RWS), which the cast and director attended.

The night before, both Grande and co-star Erivo visited USS, posting about their excursion on Instagram Stories.

CNA Lifestyle has reached out to RWS for comment.