Armin Van Buuren to perform at ZoukOut 2022 in Singapore in December
The legendary trance DJ and producer joins Tiesto and Zedd at Siloso Beach Sentosa, along with dance pop DJ Gryffin.
The big names continue to roll in for Asia’s longest running dance music festival. DJs Armin Van Buuren and Gryffin are officially headed for Singapore to play at ZoukOut 2022, joining Tiesto and Zedd at the two-day dusk-to-dawn dance party to be held at Siloso Beach Sentosa later this year.
Gryffin will be joining Tiesto on the Dec 2 roster while Van Buuren will headline on Dec 3, along with Zedd.
Pre-sale and early bird tickets are all sold out but general admission tickets are still available. Ticket prices start from S$168 for a one-day pass and S$288 for the two-day pass.
VIP passes start from S$428 for the two-day pass and S$528 for the VVIP two-day pass.
The legendary trance DJ and producer Van Buuren is a Singapore favourite, having played here multiple times over the years. One of the world’s biggest DJs and producers in electronic music for more than 20 years, the Grammy nominee has claimed the No 1 spot in the annual DJ Mag Top 100 DJs poll for an unprecedented five times.
Dan Griffith, known by his stage name Gryffin, is an American DJ, producer, and songwriter known for remixing pop hits and for his own melodic dance tunes created in collaboration with numerous chart-topping artistes.
A classical pianist and rock guitarist, Gryffin gained recognition for remixing some well-known songs such as Tove Lo's Talking Body, Maroon 5's Animals and Years & Years' Desire.
He rose to No 1 on the Top Dance/Electronic Albums chart with his 2019 debut album, Gravity.
After a three-year-hiatus from 2019 to 2021, ZoukOut Singapore is returning with the promise of top notch international and local acts, a full-fledged festival ground with a food village, experience booths, custom installations, roving acts and spectacular stage designs.
For this edition, Zouk Group is partnering with Coachella music festival producers AEG for the first time.
Organisers say the full and complete DJ lineup for ZoukOut 2022 will be announced soon.
ZoukOut 2022 tickets can be purchased here.