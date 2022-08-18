Armin Van Buuren to perform at ZoukOut 2022 in Singapore in December

The big names continue to roll in for Asia’s longest running dance music festival. DJs Armin Van Buuren and Gryffin are officially headed for Singapore to play at ZoukOut 2022, joining Tiesto and Zedd at the two-day dusk-to-dawn dance party to be held at Siloso Beach Sentosa later this year.

Gryffin will be joining Tiesto on the Dec 2 roster while Van Buuren will headline on Dec 3, along with Zedd.