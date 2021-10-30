Armourer on Rust film set says producers overruled her safety requests

LOS ANGELES: The armorer who oversaw guns used in filming of Western movie Rust said producers allowed for an "unsafe" movie set and rejected her requests for training and other measures before actor Alec Baldwin accidentally shot and killed a cinematographer.

Attorneys for 24-year-old Hannah Gutierrez issued the first statement on her behalf late on Thursday (Oct 28), a week after the fatal shooting by Baldwin of Halyna Hutchins on the Rust set outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Safety was the "number one priority" for Gutierrez, who had been hired as armorer and assistant prop master, according to the statement from attorneys Jason Bowles and Robert Gorence.

Holding both positions "made it extremely difficult to focus on her job as an armorer," the statement said, adding that Gutierrez fought for training, days to maintain weapons, and proper time to prepare for scenes with gunfire.

Gutierrez "ultimately was overruled by production and her department," the attorneys said.

"The whole production set became unsafe due to various factors, including lack of safety meetings," they added. "This was not the fault of Hannah."