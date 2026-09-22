Army Daze cast members reunite at Sheikh Haikel's chicken rice shop
In an Instagram post on Sunday (Sep 20), Singaporean rapper-businessman Sheikh Haikel uploaded a picture of the cast members of the popular 1996 film Army Daze reuniting at his chicken rice shop.
In recent weeks, many Singaporean personalities and celebrities have turned up in droves to visit and support rapper-businessman Sheikh Haikel at his chicken rice shop, Hai Ge Ji, after he publicly announced his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis.
These include Suhaimi Yusof, Gurmit Singh and Amy Cheng.
On Sunday (Sep 20), Sheikh Haikel revealed the latest additions to the list: his fellow cast members from the hit 1996 film Army Daze.
The reunion saw Edward Yong, Ahamed Azad, Adrian Lim, and Kevin Mark Verghese meet up at Hai Ge Ji and pose for a photo, with Haikel captioning the moment: "Army Daze…forever and a day."
Playwright Michael Chiang, who wrote the original play that Army Daze was based on as well as the movie's screenplay, shared his joy at the reunion while wishing Sheikh Haikel a speedy recovery.
"So wonderful to see this reunion of the five amazing guys who brought Malcolm, Kenny, Johari, Krishna and Ah Beng to life on the big screen," wrote Chiang.
"Wishing Haikel light, love and strength as you continue on this journey battling the evil C. Know that you really are such an inspiration."
Sheikh Haikel and his wife Anna Belle Francis previously confirmed with CNA Lifestyle that his colon is now clear of cancer. However, he is still undergoing treatment for cancer cells that have spread to his liver.
Army Daze tells the story of five young men who enlist in Singapore's National Service and the hijinks they get into. The comedy has generated multiple iconic moments and quotes that remain popular to this day.
In 2017, the cast reunited and reprised their roles in a promotional video for the Netflix war film War Machine.