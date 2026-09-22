Army Daze cast members reunite at Sheikh Haikel's chicken rice shop

In recent weeks, many Singaporean personalities and celebrities have turned up in droves to visit and support rapper-businessman Sheikh Haikel at his chicken rice shop, Hai Ge Ji, after he publicly announced his stage 4 colon cancer diagnosis.

These include Suhaimi Yusof, Gurmit Singh and Amy Cheng.

On Sunday (Sep 20), Sheikh Haikel revealed the latest additions to the list: his fellow cast members from the hit 1996 film Army Daze.

The reunion saw Edward Yong, Ahamed Azad, Adrian Lim, and Kevin Mark Verghese meet up at Hai Ge Ji and pose for a photo, with Haikel captioning the moment: "Army Daze…forever and a day."