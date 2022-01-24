Logo
Hamburger Menu Close
Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' following four-car crash in LA
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Entertainment

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' following four-car crash in LA

The actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among the vehicles involved in the incident on Friday (Jan 21).

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'fine' following four-car crash in LA

FILE - In this April 4, 2019, file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger, a cast member in the upcoming film "Terminator: Dark Fate," discusses the film during the Paramount Pictures presentation at CinemaCon 2019, the official convention of the National Association of Theatre Owners at Caesars Palace, in Las Vegas. Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver’s marriage is officially over more than 10 years after the award-winning journalist petitioned to end her then-25-year marriage to the action star and former California governor. A Los Angeles judge finalized the divorce on Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021, court records show. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

24 Jan 2022 08:29AM (Updated: 24 Jan 2022 08:29AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A spokesman said Arnold Schwarzenegger was fine after being involved in a car crash that sent a woman to the hospital with minor injuries.

The 74-year-old actor and former California governor was driving a GMC Yukon that was among four vehicles involved in Friday's (Jan 21) wreck in the Brentwood section of Los Angeles.

A woman was taken to the hospital for an abrasion on her head, police said in a statement.

The statement from the LAPD said neither alcohol or drugs are suspected as a factor in this collision, but did not mention the cause of the crash.

Schwarzenegger was not injured and stayed at the scene, spokesman Daniel Ketchell said Saturday.

Source: AP/mm

Related Topics

celebrity

Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us