The Art of Banksy opens in Singapore in December with over 170 pieces on display

On the streets, it could be considered vandalism; in a curated exhibit, it’s art. The Art of Banksy: Without Limits will open in Singapore in December showcasing the works of elusive street artist Banksy, known for making bold social statements across the world.

Spanning 1,200 square metres on the first floor of the Royal Plaza on Scotts hotel, over 170 pieces will be on display, including original artworks, prints, sculptures, murals and immersive video installations. From some of Banksy’s most well-known pieces like Flower Thrower to larger-than-life murals, it’s an opportunity to see Banksy’s art without a trip to an alleyway in London or New York.

Curated specially for Singapore, the exhibition’s entrance will feature a Walled Off Hotel style lobby, a nod to the 2017 boutique hotel exhibition of the same name in Bethlehem in Palestine's West Bank, known for having “the worst view of any hotel in the world”.