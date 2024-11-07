The Art of Banksy opens in Singapore in December with over 170 pieces on display
Exclusive to Singapore, the exhibition’s entrance will feature a Walled Off Hotel style lobby, as well as iconic works like Flower Thrower and Phone Booth.
On the streets, it could be considered vandalism; in a curated exhibit, it’s art. The Art of Banksy: Without Limits will open in Singapore in December showcasing the works of elusive street artist Banksy, known for making bold social statements across the world.
Spanning 1,200 square metres on the first floor of the Royal Plaza on Scotts hotel, over 170 pieces will be on display, including original artworks, prints, sculptures, murals and immersive video installations. From some of Banksy’s most well-known pieces like Flower Thrower to larger-than-life murals, it’s an opportunity to see Banksy’s art without a trip to an alleyway in London or New York.
Curated specially for Singapore, the exhibition’s entrance will feature a Walled Off Hotel style lobby, a nod to the 2017 boutique hotel exhibition of the same name in Bethlehem in Palestine's West Bank, known for having “the worst view of any hotel in the world”.
The show includes some of Banksy’s most iconic pieces, such as Flower Thrower, an anti-violence message depicted through the image of a masked protester throwing a bouquet of flowers; Phone Booth, a sculpture of a vandalised phone booth that humorously comments on urban life and communication; and Dismaland installations from 2015’s Bemusement Park that offered a dark twist on theme parks and consumer culture, featuring some of its unsettling sculptures and satirical art pieces.
There's also an infinity room installation enveloping visitors in mirrored reflections of Banksy’s work that magnify his political messages and encourage reflection.
Visitors can grab a spray can and stencil their own T-shirt for S$2, with proceeds going to the MV Louise Michel organisation supporting humanitarian aid for refugees.
The exhibition’s previous global stops, which include Sydney, Istanbul, Amsterdam, Berlin, Budapest, Warsaw and Seoul, have collectively drawn over 2.1 million visitors.
The exhibition is organised by Muse along with event organising company Events and entertainment discovery platform Fever.
Tickets go on sale Nov 13 at 5pm and you can join the waitlist now for exclusive early access.
The Art of Banksy takes place at 25 Scotts Road. Tickets from S$17 (children) and S$27 (adults). Exact exhibition dates to be announced. For more information, visit artofbanksyapac.com.