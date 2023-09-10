Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis apologise for 'pain' their letters on behalf of Danny Masterson caused

In a video posted on Instagram, Kutcher and Kunis said they were sorry for the pain they may have caused with the letters, which were made public Friday.

Kutcher said the letters that asked for leniency "were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or retraumatise them in any way. We would never want to do that and we're sorry if that has taken place."

Kutcher said Masterson's family approached them after the actor was convicted in the rapes in May and asked them to write character letters describing "the person that we knew for 25 years." The letters were posted online by The Hollywood Reporter and other digital publications.