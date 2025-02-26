Video game Assassin's Creed Shadows leaked ahead of release, Ubisoft responds

French video game giant Ubisoft said on Monday (Feb 24) that players had managed to "access" its hotly awaited new instalment of the popular Assassin's Creed series, which is scheduled to be released on Mar 20 after repeated delays.

The upcoming action-adventure title, Assassin's Creed Shadows, has seen story details and gameplay footage find their way online a month before its release.

Taking to X (formally Twitter), the official Assassin's Creed account wrote: "We are aware players have accessed Assassin's Creed Shadows ahead of its release. The development team is still working on patches to prepare the experience for launch and any footage shared online does not represent the final quality of the game."

The statement continued: "Leaks are unfortunate and can diminish the excitement for players. We kindly ask you not to spoil the experience for others. Thank you to our community for already taking steps to protect everyone from spoilers."

"Stay in the shadows, avoid spoilers, and keep an eye on our channel for more official surprises in the coming weeks!" the studio concluded.

The new instalment was originally scheduled for release on Nov 15, but was pushed back to February and later March, just before the close of the company's fiscal year.

Earlier this month Ubisoft reported its revenues plunged in the third quarter of 2024, hit by a run of new-release flops and the delay of Assassin's Creed Shadows, which is set in mediaeval Japan.