Ateez in Singapore: In Your Fantasy tour thrills fans with solo stages and high-octane energy

The group performances transitioned seamlessly into solo stages throughout the show that ran for two hours and 40 minutes. Rather than functioning as breaks, these moments reinforced the idea of Ateez as a team of all-rounders.

From Yunho’s precision in the dance-led track Slide To Me, Seonghwa’s theatrical storytelling through movement and a bold outfit transformation in Skin or Yeosang stepping forth with his commanding vocals in Legacy, each performance revealed a different side.

There was also Wooyoung blending sensuality and energy in Sagittarius, Jongho captivating the venue with his vocal prowess in To Be Your Light, San channelling raw intensity in Creep, Hongjoong reshaping the stage with an electrifying DJ set with self-composed track No1, and Mingi commanding attention with the fluid rap and presence of self-written Roar.