Ateez in Singapore: In Your Fantasy tour thrills fans with solo stages and high-octane energy
Ateez returned to Singapore after more than two years as part of their In Your Fantasy world tour on Sunday (Feb 22), bringing their solo stages to the country for the first time.
While the group's name actually means "A TEEnager Z", the "a" in Ateez might just stand for "ace". It may be a bold claim, but it was proven true during the K-pop group's explosive performance at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sunday (Feb 22), a stop in their In Your Fantasy world tour.
The eight-member boy group – comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho – brought their Atinys’ (fans of Ateez) fantasies to life as they staged a powerful show with group performances interspersed with solo stages that spotlighted the team's signature energy as well as their individual charms.
Together with a live band that electrified every performance, Ateez started off strong with some high-octane songs like Bouncy (K-Hot Chilli Peppers) and Fireworks (I’m The One). The group had their fans singing along to every word, making for one of the loudest audiences the venue might have ever housed.
The group performances transitioned seamlessly into solo stages throughout the show that ran for two hours and 40 minutes. Rather than functioning as breaks, these moments reinforced the idea of Ateez as a team of all-rounders.
From Yunho’s precision in the dance-led track Slide To Me, Seonghwa’s theatrical storytelling through movement and a bold outfit transformation in Skin or Yeosang stepping forth with his commanding vocals in Legacy, each performance revealed a different side.
There was also Wooyoung blending sensuality and energy in Sagittarius, Jongho captivating the venue with his vocal prowess in To Be Your Light, San channelling raw intensity in Creep, Hongjoong reshaping the stage with an electrifying DJ set with self-composed track No1, and Mingi commanding attention with the fluid rap and presence of self-written Roar.
All the solo tracks come from Golden Hour: Part.3 "In Your Fantasy Edition", an album that explores identity in its many forms. On stage, that theme translated into something tangible – eight distinct artistic voices that then converge again as a single force. When every solo sounds and feels different, their cohesion as a group becomes even more striking.
As for the theme of the concert, the group strived to make the entire show feel like a fantasy. With special effects like fire, smoke and lasers, the stage was indeed transformed into a veritable dreamscape.
The stage also came to life with some unique props – the bottle of alcohol that Mingi paraded across the stage, martini glasses they raised to toast in front of the camera, cages that became their stage and red fabrics adding a magical and cheeky edge to the track Blind.
Sticking true to the show’s theme and their team’s identity as an all-rounded performance-driven group, Ateez’s energy remained unshakeable, jumping along with fans till the very end.
In an admirable effort to communicate with their global fans, the group largely spoke to Atinys in English, with a translator only occasionally coming in. However, it also felt like this may have slightly held them back from fully expressing themselves during fan interactions.
Nevertheless, the language barrier didn’t stop them from delivering an extra dose of cheeky fun. When Mingi, the group’s main rapper, began singing the main vocalist Jongho’s solo song, the crowd erupted in laughter and cheered at his attempt. Or when they kept saying “Skrrt skrrt” throughout the show, eliciting giggles from fans.
All in all, as Ateez ended the show with a fierce performance of The Real, it became evident that this truly was a group of performers who knew their strengths – both as individuals and as a team. And for nearly three hours, this collection of eight aces sharing the same stage made it all feel effortless.