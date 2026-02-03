Viral Japanese dance group Avantgardey seen dancing at Orchard Road on Feb 2
Known for their synchronised dance numbers and eccentric facial expressions, the all-girl dance group was caught dancing while crossing the street between Design Orchard and The Heeren.
If you caught sight of a group of somewhat identical-looking women dancing in sync, wearing identical navy blue pinafore dresses and sporting the same bob hairstyle on Monday (Feb 2) afternoon, you weren’t dreaming. You were in Orchard Road in Singapore, watching the all-female Japanese dance crew Avantgardey perform while crossing the street between Design Orchard and The Heeren.
A few videos of the flash mob have circulated on Instagram and TikTok.
In one video taken from inside a car, the group of eight could be seen dancing amid the large afternoon crowd on Orchard Road, as people crossing and standing around them displayed a range of reactions, from puzzled and amazed to unbothered and annoyed.
In another clip, the group could be seen dancing on the rooftop of Design Orchard to a highly energetic beat.
In the comments to these videos – one of which has amassed over 300,000 views in 12 hours – most people expressed surprise and admiration. Some fans were shocked that they didn’t know the dance group was in Singapore, while others who were unfamiliar with the group expressed annoyance and concern over a flash mob dancing while crossing a busy road.
Formed in 2022, the all-girl Japanese dance group currently has 17 members, eight of whom were showing off their moves at the Orchard Road crossing.
The dancers are also known for their eccentric and humorous facial expressions while dancing in sync to various beats.
The group previously visited Singapore as part of the YouTube Fanfest in 2022, and again in early 2023 when they were spotted dancing on a sampan at The Shoppes at Marina Bay Sands.
They are in Singapore a month ahead of their upcoming concert at The Theatre at Mediacorp on Mar 11 and 12 as part of their Avantgardey Asia Tour 2026. Tickets are currently on sale via Ticketmaster.