Avatar 2 success proves cinema in post-pandemic 'resurgence': James Cameron

Even if the sequel – which transplants the 3D action to a new underwater setting – does not quite scale those heights, it is already the seventh biggest film of all time by ticket sales.

That remarkable success has helped to reinvigorate the movie theatre industry, which has been slammed by competition from streamers and apathy about the movie-going experience since the pandemic.

In the United States alone some 500 theatres have disappeared since the arrival of COVID-19 forced costly closures, according to the National Association of Theater Owners.

Cineworld – the British group that owns America's second-largest theatre chain Regal Cinemas – is in the midst of restructuring after filing for bankruptcy last year.

But Cameron, the director of Titanic, The Terminator and many more hits, remains firmly convinced about the viability and adaptability of cinema in the future.

"I don't think movies are ever gonna die," he said. "We need this as culture, as a society. We need to go into these theaters into these big large spaces with hundreds of strangers."

At 68, the director nevertheless recognises that habits have changed.

While grand spectacle continues to draw younger crowds to giant multiplexes, auteur-driven and independent cinema is finding it increasingly hard to convince older audiences to leave their homes.

"I'm also seeing a pattern of the type of film that people will go to see in a movie theatre and the type that they won't. And so streaming still has a very, very rich and important place," said Cameron.