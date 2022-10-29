Welcome to Pandora: Check out the new Avatar immersive exhibit at Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest

Thirteen years. It has been that long since James Cameron’s epic sci-fi movie Avatar hit the screens worldwide in 2009 that you might have forgotten how visually stunning it was.

To jog your memory – and to whet your appetite for the sequel Avatar: The Way Of Water, which is slated to come out in December – take a trip to the world of Pandora by way of Gardens by the Bay's Cloud Forest.

The new Avatar: The Experience exhibit opened on Friday (Oct 28) and it's truly an immersive experience. The minute you step inside the Cloud Forest, your synapses will be triggered by the sight of a fearsome forest banshee – like the movie's protagonist, Jake Sully, when he hooked up to his blue-skinned avatar.