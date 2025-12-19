Avatar: Fire And Ash movie review: Like returning to a half-remembered vacation spot

Fire And Ash, scripted by Cameron, Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver, picks up with the aftermath of the climactic battle of The Way Of Water. The Na’vi and their seafaring allies, the Metkayina clan, are nursing their wounds and recovering the human weapons that sank to the sea floor.

When a rival clan called the Mangkwan or Ash People come to challenge the Na’vi, those weapons represent an ethical quandary. Should they use such firepower in their own local battles? This is a more difficult question, partially because the fire-mad Mangkwan are especially bloodthirsty, led by their slinky sorceress, Vanang (played with seductive sadism by Chaplin).

But their fight is only a piece of the larger war of Fire And Ash. The focus of this third chapter (films four and five are said to be written but not greenlit) is interspecies coexistence. As human and Na’vi lines continue to blur, the question becomes whether the human invaders will transform Pandora or if Pandora will transform them.

That puts the focus on the three characters in various in-between states. First, there’s Spider (Jack Champion), the human son of Quaritch who lives happily with the Na’vi while breathing through a machine to survive the Pandora atmosphere. (Champion has the double misfortune of wearing a mask and looking downright puny next to the tall and slender natives.) But in Fire And Ash, he discovers he can breathe unfiltered, a development that prompts intense military interest in a potentially hugely profitable breakthrough in Pandora assimilation.

There’s also Jake Sully (Sam Worthington), the former human who has made a Na’vi family with Neytiri (Zoe Saldana). For Neytiri, the growing menace of human warfare causes her to doubt her bond with Jake. The prejudices of Fire And Ash seep even into the home.

Most interesting of the three, though, remains Quaritch. He may be violently trying to subjugate Pandora but he also obviously delights in his Na’vi body and in his life on this distant moon. You can see him flinch when his commander, General Ardmore (Edie Falco), refers to their Mangkwan allies as “savages.” Meanwhile, Quaritch and Vanang hit it off like gangbusters.

“You’ve got new eyes, colonel,” one character tells Quaritch. “All you’ve got to do is open them.”

The Avatar films have done plenty to open eyes over the past 16 years. To new cinematic horizons, to the boundlessness of Cameron's visions, to the Papyrus font. But the most endearing quality of Avatar is that Cameron believes so ardently in it. I might be caught up less in the goings on Pandora, but I'm kind of glad that he is. There are worse things than dreaming up a better world, with still a fighting chance.

Two and a half stars out of four.