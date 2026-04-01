American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold to stage Singapore concert in October

Hail to the king, as American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold will finally return to Singapore for the first time in 11 years. M Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 13 as part of the group's Asian tour.

Other stops on the tour include Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Bangkok and Jakarta.

According to Avenged Sevenfold's social media pages, members of its Deathbats Club and Deathbat Rewards programmes will have first access to tickets via their Discord channel. Interested fans can sign up via this website to access the presale session happening at 10am on Apr 6.