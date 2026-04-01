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American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold to stage Singapore concert in October
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American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold to stage Singapore concert in October

Avenged Sevenfold, which comprises M Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman, will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 13.

American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold to stage Singapore concert in October

The members of Avenged Sevenfold. (Photo: Instagram/avengedsevenfold)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
01 Apr 2026 10:49AM
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Hail to the king, as American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold will finally return to Singapore for the first time in 11 years. M Shadows, Synyster Gates, Zacky Vengeance, Johnny Christ and Brooks Wackerman will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Oct 13 as part of the group's Asian tour.

Other stops on the tour include Kuala Lumpur, Tokyo, Bangkok and Jakarta.

According to Avenged Sevenfold's social media pages, members of its Deathbats Club and Deathbat Rewards programmes will have first access to tickets via their Discord channel. Interested fans can sign up via this website to access the presale session happening at 10am on Apr 6.

Thereafter, tickets will be available via Book My Show.

More details, including ticket prices and general sales, will be announced at a later date.

Zachary Baker aka Zacky Vengeance, left, and Brian Elwin Haner Jr. aka Synyster Gates, right, of the American heavy metal band Avenged Sevenfold, perform on the Jungfrau Stage, at the Greenfield Openair Festival, Friday, Jun 13, 2025, in Interlaken, Switzerland. (Anthony Anex/Keystone via AP)

Formed in 1999, Avenged Sevenfold achieved mainstream success with its third studio album, City Of Evil, which was certified platinum and has since been named one of the greatest metal albums ever by prominent outlets such as Rolling Stone and Kerrang.

Over the years, Avenged Sevenfold has racked up a string of chart-topping albums, including 2010's Nightmare and 2013's Hail To The King.

The group released its latest album, Life Is But A Dream, in 2023.

Source: CNA/hq

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