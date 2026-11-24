Avengers: Doomsday final trailer reveals Steve Rogers' son and Cyclops' iconic X-Men moment
The latest trailer for Avengers: Doomsday gives fans a closer look at Steve Rogers' family, the return of the X-Men and the multiverse conflict involving Doctor Doom.
Avengers fans, it's less than a month until it's time to assemble again.
Marvel Studios released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Monday (Nov 23), revealing that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the original Captain America, and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) have a teenage son, played by Wesley Holloway.
For those who need a refresher, Avengers: Endgame ended with Rogers travelling back in time to return the Infinity Stones and Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, to their rightful places. Rather than returning to his old life, he chose to remain in the past and grow old with Carter. He eventually reappeared as an elderly man and passed his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who became the new Captain America.
The latest trailer gives fans a glimpse of the family life Rogers built after retiring from superhero duties, although that peaceful existence appears to be short-lived.
In the trailer, the Fantastic Four – Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) – arrive at the family's home, seeking Rogers' help against an emerging threat.
Their arrival also forces Rogers to confront his past as Captain America, with his son learning more about his father's former life.
While the boy's name has yet to be officially revealed, some fans have speculated that he could be called James, after Rogers' longtime friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), whose full name is James Barnes. However, neither the name nor the character's significance to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe has been confirmed.
Rogers isn't the only familiar face making a return.
The trailer also gives James Marsden's Cyclops, leader of the X-Men, one of his most recognisable comic-book moments as he calls out: "To me, my X-Men."
It's a line that longtime Marvel fans will recognise as the X-Men's equivalent of Captain America's "Avengers, assemble".
The sequence features several familiar mutants, including Nightcrawler, Gambit, Mystique and Beast, as the X-Men join forces with other heroes to confront Doctor Doom.
The trailer also shows characters from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe coming together, including Thor, Shang-Chi, Yelena Belova and members of the Fantastic Four.
As for Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr, Marvel is still keeping one major detail under wraps: His face remains concealed in the latest trailer.
Downey Jr previously played Tony Stark, or Iron Man, whose death in Endgame marked the end of an era for the original Avengers.
His return to the franchise as one of Marvel's most formidable villains has consequently raised plenty of questions about the character's identity and his connection, if any, to Stark.
For those who haven't kept up with every Marvel release since Endgame, there are several films and television series worth revisiting before heading to the cinema.
These include Loki and Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, which explore the multiverse and alternate realities; Deadpool & Wolverine, which reconnects audiences with characters from the X-Men films; The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Thunderbolts, which introduce teams expected to play major roles in Doomsday; and Avengers Endgame: Encore for more post-credits scenes to connect the narrative threads to Avengers: Doomsday.
Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled for release in Singapore cinemas on Dec 17.