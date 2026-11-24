Avengers fans, it's less than a month until it's time to assemble again.

Marvel Studios released the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday on Monday (Nov 23), revealing that Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the original Captain America, and Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) have a teenage son, played by Wesley Holloway.

For those who need a refresher, Avengers: Endgame ended with Rogers travelling back in time to return the Infinity Stones and Thor's hammer, Mjolnir, to their rightful places. Rather than returning to his old life, he chose to remain in the past and grow old with Carter. He eventually reappeared as an elderly man and passed his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), who became the new Captain America.

The latest trailer gives fans a glimpse of the family life Rogers built after retiring from superhero duties, although that peaceful existence appears to be short-lived.

In the trailer, the Fantastic Four – Reed Richards (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) – arrive at the family's home, seeking Rogers' help against an emerging threat.

Their arrival also forces Rogers to confront his past as Captain America, with his son learning more about his father's former life.

While the boy's name has yet to be officially revealed, some fans have speculated that he could be called James, after Rogers' longtime friend Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan), whose full name is James Barnes. However, neither the name nor the character's significance to the wider Marvel Cinematic Universe has been confirmed.