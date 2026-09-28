Avengers: Doomsday tickets now available for purchase in Singapore
Tickets for Infinity Vision-certified screenings for the upcoming blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday are now on sale.
Good news for MCU fans in Singapore: you can now snag tickets to what will possibly be the hottest movie of 2026. Tickets for the upcoming superhero blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, are now available for sale via Shaw Theatres and Golden Village, with the latter currently selling tickets as part of a double feature with Avengers Endgame: Encore.
These tickets are for the Infinity Vision-certified screenings of the movie: a new certification for premium large format cinemas that "guarantees moviegoers an exceptional film presentation with big screens, bright images and outstanding sound", according to Marvel Studios.
CNA Lifestyle understands that standalone showings of Avengers: Doomsday in Infinity Vision at Golden Village will also be available soon.
Tickets for regular screenings will go on sale at a later date, in a move somewhat similar to the rollout for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, for which some territories began selling IMAX tickets as early as a year in advance.
According to Disney, those who pre-purchase tickets for Infinity Vision-certified screenings will receive two different collectible posters with every pair of tickets bought, while stocks last.
The news comes as Marvel Studios re-releases its megahit movie, Avengers: Endgame, under the title Avengers: Endgame: Encore. Currently screening in Singapore theatres, the movie boasts an extended sequence as well as several new post-credit scenes.
According to Marvel Studios, Avengers: Doomsday will see beloved heroes from three distinct universes set on a deadly collision course and face an existential threat unlike anything they've ever encountered. Returning characters include those from previous MCU films as well as heroes from the Fox series of X-Men films.
Avengers: Doomsday will hit Singapore cinemas on Dec 17 – the same day K-pop group BTS kicks off its Singapore leg of the Arirang tour.