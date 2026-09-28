Avengers: Doomsday tickets now available for purchase in Singapore

Good news for MCU fans in Singapore: you can now snag tickets to what will possibly be the hottest movie of 2026. Tickets for the upcoming superhero blockbuster, Avengers: Doomsday, are now available for sale via Shaw Theatres and Golden Village, with the latter currently selling tickets as part of a double feature with Avengers Endgame: Encore.

These tickets are for the Infinity Vision-certified screenings of the movie: a new certification for premium large format cinemas that "guarantees moviegoers an exceptional film presentation with big screens, bright images and outstanding sound", according to Marvel Studios.

CNA Lifestyle understands that standalone showings of Avengers: Doomsday in Infinity Vision at Golden Village will also be available soon.

Tickets for regular screenings will go on sale at a later date, in a move somewhat similar to the rollout for Christopher Nolan's The Odyssey, for which some territories began selling IMAX tickets as early as a year in advance.