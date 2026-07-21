Avengers: Doomsday trailer reveals Doctor Doom, X-Men and Fantastic Four

Avengers fans, it's finally time to assemble.

Seven years after Avengers: Endgame concluded the stories of heroes including Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr, and Steve Rogers, played by Chris Evans, Marvel Studios has finally unveiled the first trailer for Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to hit cinemas on Dec 18, 2026.

Directed by brothers Anthony and Joe Russo, the filmmaking duo that also helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, the trailer reunites familiar faces from across the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) while teasing the long-awaited arrival of Downey as Doctor Doom.

As expected, the footage is packed with Easter eggs, blink-and-you'll-miss-it moments and plenty of material for fans to dissect.