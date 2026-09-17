Avengers Endgame: Encore to screen in Singapore cinemas from Sep 24

MCU fans, it's time to reassemble. Ahead of the highly anticipated release of Avengers: Doomsday in December, Marvel Studios is bringing back the record-breaking 2019 movie, Avengers: Endgame, to theatres in Singapore from Sep 24.

However, this isn't an ordinary re-release.

Screening under the title Avengers Endgame: Encore, the upcoming film will feature an exclusive look at Avengers: Doomsday.

Furthermore, an additional sneak peek of Doomsday will be made available to those who attend IMAX and Infinity Vision screenings of Endgame: Encore.