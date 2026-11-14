Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne welcomes first child, a baby girl, at 42

“Our mini princess has arrived,” she wrote, using an expletive for emphasis.

The 42-year-old new mother posted three images: She and her presumed partner holding their baby’s hand, Lavigne sweetly holding the infant to her chest and a skateboard with two adult-size, checkered Vans beside a pair of baby Vans.

Lavigne has not revealed her partner's identity or the baby's name.

Lavigne was 17 when her debut album, Let Go, in 2002 sold more than 17 million copies worldwide and launched the hits Complicated, I’m with You and Sk8er Boi.

Her next two offerings – Under My Skin in 2004 and The Best Damn Thing in 2007 – each debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200. Girlfriend, on her third album, The Best Damn Thing, became Lavigne’s first No 1 single in the United States.