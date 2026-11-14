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Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne welcomes first child, a baby girl, at 42
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Entertainment

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne welcomes first child, a baby girl, at 42

The Sk8er Boi singer shared the happy news on Instagram with a series of photos, including a sweet snap of her cradling her newborn. She has yet to reveal the baby's name or the identity of her partner.

Pop-punk princess Avril Lavigne welcomes first child, a baby girl, at 42

Avril Lavigne at the world premiere of Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine in New York in 2024. (Photo: AP/Evan Agostini)

14 Nov 2026 07:42AM (Updated: 14 Nov 2026 07:45AM)
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Avril Lavigne – the princess of pop-punk – has a new title: mum.

The eight-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriter revealed on Instagram on Friday (Nov 13) that she has welcomed her first child, a baby girl.

“Our mini princess has arrived,” she wrote, using an expletive for emphasis.

The 42-year-old new mother posted three images: She and her presumed partner holding their baby’s hand, Lavigne sweetly holding the infant to her chest and a skateboard with two adult-size, checkered Vans beside a pair of baby Vans.

Lavigne has not revealed her partner's identity or the baby's name.

Lavigne was 17 when her debut album, Let Go, in 2002 sold more than 17 million copies worldwide and launched the hits Complicated, I’m with You and Sk8er Boi.

Her next two offerings – Under My Skin in 2004 and The Best Damn Thing in 2007 – each debuted at No 1 on the Billboard 200. Girlfriend, on her third album, The Best Damn Thing, became Lavigne’s first No 1 single in the United States.

Source: AP/yy

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