Malaysian rock legends Awie and Amy Search reconcile after years of not speaking to each other

After years of conflict, Wings vocalist Awie and Search singer Amy Search have finally reconciled. Speaking to Malaysian media after Wings' performance at music festival Nusa Fest (where Search was also performing), Awie, whose real name is Ahmad Azhar Othman, revealed that he and Amy had not been on speaking terms since the death of Search drummer Yazit Ahmad in 2019.

The 54-year-old singer previously accused Amy, whose real name is Suhaimi Abdul Rahman, of neglecting Yazit in his last days, causing the relationship between the two singers to sour.

"The organisers of (Nusa Fest) floated the idea of meeting Amy. I said 'Let me think about it first' as I had my own ego. After thinking about it, I thought that I shouldn't be rude to someone who's older than me. I love him as a brother."

Awie added: "We had not spoken since Yazit's death. After deciding to meet him, I embraced him as brothers, as friends and as comrades in this industry. We're getting older and as my graveyard beckons, I thought 'Enough is enough'. I would like to thank the organisers for helping us get together."

According to Awie, one of the factors that sparked the reconciliation was his improved relationship with ex-wife Rozana Misbun which led to him meeting his two children again after years of not seeing them.

"After seeing my children and being on good terms with my ex-wife, I thought my era of fighting is over. I called everyone with whom I've feuded with and said 'Let's be friends again'. Thankfully, some of them agreed."

In a separate interview, the 64-year-old Amy told reporters that he "is thankful" that the two singers are friends again.

"He's been my friend for a long time, so I want to move on from this issue. I don't have much time left on this Earth. Maybe 20 to 30 years? As such, I feel like it's good to end this conflict in the best way possible."

Singapore fans can catch Wings soon when they perform at The Star Theatre on Jul 29.