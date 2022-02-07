Shang-Chi star Awkwafina leaves Twitter following controversy over ‘blaccent’
The actress said she’s not leaving other social media platforms, and she thanked fans for their love and support for “someone who wishes to be a better person for you”.
Actress and comedian, Awkwafina, announced on Saturday (Feb 5) that she’s leaving Twitter, shortly after posting a statement addressing the controversy surrounding her use of blaccent, or black accent.
The 33-year-old star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings faced criticisms for using African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and blaccent in some of her roles, namely Goh Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians and Constance in Ocean’s Eight.
Non-black individuals who speak with a blaccent, which refers to a manner of talking that’s particular to the black community, have been called out for cultural misappropriation.
Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, wrote in her tweet: “Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter – per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always.”
The New York native clarified that she wasn’t leaving other social media platforms.
She added: “To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself!”
The announcement came hours after she posted a very lengthy statement acknowledging her use of blaccent. She called the matter “complex” and said that “linguistic acculturation, immigrant acculturation, and the inevitable passage of globalized internet slang all play a factor in the fine line between offense and pop culture”.
However, she added, “I must emphasize: To mock, belittle, or to be unkind in any way possible at the expense of others is: Simply. Not. My Nature. it never has, and it never was”.
According to the actress, her immigrant background played a part in allowing her to “carve an American identity off the movies and TV shows I watched, the children I went to public school with, and my undying love and respect for hip hop” thus making her gravitate towards the AAVE. Awkwafina’s mother is a Korean immigrant while her paternal great-grandfather was a Chinese immigrant.
The Nora From Queens actress also said that she “will always listen and work tirelessly to understand the history and context of AAVE”.
Her statements were met with strong backlash from netizens, many of whom were angered by her non-apology. Some also noted that Awkwafina appeared to have liked comments in the reply section that suggested that she didn’t do anything wrong, and one that said that the actress did not “owe anyone an explanation for anything”.
The first Asian-American woman to win Best Actress at the Golden Globes, Awkwafina has multiple upcoming projects lined up including a role in Disney’s live-action movie, The Little Mermaid.