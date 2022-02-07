Shang-Chi star Awkwafina leaves Twitter following controversy over ‘blaccent’

Actress and comedian, Awkwafina, announced on Saturday (Feb 5) that she’s leaving Twitter, shortly after posting a statement addressing the controversy surrounding her use of blaccent, or black accent.

The 33-year-old star of Marvel’s Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings faced criticisms for using African American Vernacular English (AAVE) and blaccent in some of her roles, namely Goh Peik Lin in Crazy Rich Asians and Constance in Ocean’s Eight.

Non-black individuals who speak with a blaccent, which refers to a manner of talking that’s particular to the black community, have been called out for cultural misappropriation.

Awkwafina, whose real name is Nora Lum, wrote in her tweet: “Well, I’ll see you in a few years, Twitter – per my therapist. To my fans, thank you for continuing to love and support someone who wishes they could be a better person for you. I apologize if I ever fell short, in anything I did. You’re in my heart always.”

The New York native clarified that she wasn’t leaving other social media platforms.

She added: “To Clarify: I am retiring from the ingrown toenail that is Twitter. Not retiring from anything else, even if I wanted to, and I didn’t drunkenly hit someone with a shoehorn and now escaping as a fugitive. Also am avail on all other socials that don’t tell you to kill yourself!”