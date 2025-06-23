Fans of actor Ayden Sng shower him with gifts as he works at cafe in China as part of reality show
His popularity is growing steadily over there.
If you're in Harbin, China, and see Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng serving coffee, don't worry, he did not make a career change.
The 31-year-old is taking part in a Chinese reality show, uSweet, where he's training to become a cafe owner in China with 34 other young men from showbiz.
The show, which is streaming on iQiyi, also features judges and trainers such as Chinese singer Wu Yi and former K-pop idol Huang Zitao.
Let's just say Sng is totally thriving there right now.
Earlier this year, the actor, who had a supporting role in Netflix's Chinese rom-com series Perfect Match, received a publicity boost from top Chinese screenwriter Yu Zheng. Yu Zheng is widely known as a star maker and was the producer of 2018 megahit Story Of Yanxi Palace.
Sng is represented in China by Yu Zheng's Chinese production company Huanyu Entertainment as part of a partnership between Huanyu and Mediacorp’s artiste management arm The Celebrity Agency.
“He looked cool in his previous magazine photo shoot but I didn’t know that he could be so thoughtful when making coffee off-camera,” said Yu Zheng.
He then urged others to pay attention to Ayden's upcoming projects, namely uSweet and Wuxia Chinese drama Feud.
In recent clips that have been shared on Xiaohongshu, many fans have made trips down to the cafe in Harbin just to show their support for Sng.
Believe it or not, the actor also has his own merchandise in China now.
In one of the videos, a fan showed Sng a bunch of keychains, which had cartoon caricatures of different guys on them, and asked him to guess which one was his.
When Sng guessed correctly on his second try, the fan gifted the keychain to him, prompting the actor to ask for her name.
"Ayden is too nice. I didn't realise he was asking for my name the first time so he asked again. This little girl is so happy again," raved the fan.
In a separate video, another fan gave Sng a hand-drawn portrait of him as well as a cat figurine carved out of wood.
Now we're wondering if the actor, who is nominated for Most Popular Rising Star at Star Awards on Jul 6, will make it back in time for the ceremony given how busy he is in China.
Sng has won the award since its inception in 2023 and we wouldn't be surprised if he clinches his third one this year.
Fans can vote for Sng here before the polls close on Jul 6.
Catch the Backstage LIVE event of Star Awards 2025 from 3.30pm to 10.30pm on mewatch or Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on Jul 6.
The Walk Of Fame will be from 5pm to 6.30pm, on mewatch, Ch 8, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel on the same day.
It will be followed by the Star Awards 2025 Live Show from 7pm to 10pm on mewatch, Ch 8, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
The night will end off with the Post-Party from 10pm to 1030pm on mewatch, Ch U, and Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube Channel.
This story was originally published in 8Days.