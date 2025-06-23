Fans of actor Ayden Sng shower him with gifts as he works at cafe in China as part of reality show

If you're in Harbin, China, and see Mediacorp actor Ayden Sng serving coffee, don't worry, he did not make a career change.

The 31-year-old is taking part in a Chinese reality show, uSweet, where he's training to become a cafe owner in China with 34 other young men from showbiz.

The show, which is streaming on iQiyi, also features judges and trainers such as Chinese singer Wu Yi and former K-pop idol Huang Zitao.

Let's just say Sng is totally thriving there right now.

Earlier this year, the actor, who had a supporting role in Netflix's Chinese rom-com series Perfect Match, received a publicity boost from top Chinese screenwriter Yu Zheng. Yu Zheng is widely known as a star maker and was the producer of 2018 megahit Story Of Yanxi Palace.

Sng is represented in China by Yu Zheng's Chinese production company Huanyu Entertainment as part of a partnership between Huanyu and Mediacorp’s artiste management arm The Celebrity Agency.

“He looked cool in his previous magazine photo shoot but I didn’t know that he could be so thoughtful when making coffee off-camera,” said Yu Zheng.

He then urged others to pay attention to Ayden's upcoming projects, namely uSweet and Wuxia Chinese drama Feud.