New K-pop girl group Baby Monster, Blackpink’s YG Entertainment labelmates, launches official social media accounts

YG Entertainment’s newest K-pop girl group, Baby Monster – the music label’s first since Blackpink in 2016 – is gearing up for its debut with the launch on Wednesday (Feb 8) of official social media accounts on several platforms like TikTok, YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

YG Entertainment first teased the group on Dec 31 and had been introducing each member over the past weeks through clips of their live singing and dance performances.

The group, also known as Baemon, is made up of seven members who range in age from 13 to 20. Similar to Blackpink, Baby Monster’s members hail from several countries: Haram (15), Ahyeon (15) and Rora (14) are from South Korea; Chiquita (13) and Pharita (17) are from Thailand; and Asa (16) and Ruka (20) are from Japan.

The group’s debut date hasn’t been announced yet although it appears to be close. Here’s where you can find them on social media:

