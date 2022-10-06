In pictures: Baby Shark indoor theme park opens at Marina Square on Oct 7

Baby Shark can’t get bigger than this. The creators behind the kiddy pop culture phenomenon have set up an indoor theme park in Singapore.

Pinkfong World Adventure opens Friday (Oct 7) at Marina Square – and it’ll cover 14,000 sq ft of space at the Let’s Play entertainment hub.

Organised by The Pinkfong Company in partnership with Biz Trend Media, the park will feature interactive games and soft playgrounds for the kids and their parents to enjoy.

The area will be divided into four zones that feature a total of 16 interactive games and experiences, such as the Pinkfong Wonderstar and Baby Shark’s Space Adventure. There will also be a store selling merchandise.

Pinkfong World Adventure runs from Oct 7 to Jan 2, 2023 before heading off to Malaysia and Hong Kong.

The park is located at Marina Square's Let's Play, #03-208/209. There will be an allotted timeslot of 1 hour and 40 minutes per visit, starting at 10am. Tickets from S$28 to S$32 at Sistic.

Parents, here's a quick look at what to expect: