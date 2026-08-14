K-pop group Babymonster will be in Singapore in August for Adidas Orchard Ignition event

The second is a fan festival at Design Orchard, from 4pm to 10pm, which will feature an appearance by Babymonster, live stage performances by Benjamin Kheng and Iman Fandi, and a set by DJ Kiara.

Do note that the session with Babymonster, happening from 6pm to 6.35pm, is only open to ticketed winners.

However, the other live performances, happening from 6.35pm onwards, are free and open to the public, subject to controlled entry.

From now till Aug 25, fans can take part in a range of promotions for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the fan festival. More information on the various promotions and mechanics can be found on Adidas Singapore's social media pages.

In a statement, Thibault Durand, senior vice president and general manager for Adidas Southeast Asia, said: "Singapore is one of the most iconic destinations on the Formula 1 calendar, and there is no better stage than Orchard Road for an experience of this scale.

"Through our partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and Babymonster, Adidas is connecting the worlds of motorsport, music, and culture in a way that’s only possible in Singapore. We are proud to bring this unique collaboration to life in the heart of the city."