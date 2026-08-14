K-pop group Babymonster will be in Singapore in August for Adidas Orchard Ignition event
Happening from Aug 29 to 30, Adidas Orchard Ignition will have a Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team garage pop-up, a live race car demo and appearances by K-pop girl group Babymonster.
Good news for Monstiez in Singapore – you can get a chance to see K-pop girl group Babymonster this month, ahead of their Choom concert in November. The group will be headed to the Adidas Orchard Ignition event, happening on Aug 29 and 30.
A collaboration between sports brand Adidas and the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 team, the event will also feature a garage pop-up, a live race car demo and performances from Singaporean singers Benjamin Kheng and Iman Fandi.
Babymonster will attend several activities at the event on Aug 30.
The first is the live race car demo, from 3pm onwards, which will see the stretch of Orchard Road between Scotts Road Junction and Bideford Junction transform into a temporary 600-metre track. Danish racer Fred Vesti will be driving the vehicle, and Babymonster will execute the official flag-off before participating in a hot lap featuring a Mercedes-AMG car with Singapore-exclusive livery.
This activity is free and open to the public.
The second is a fan festival at Design Orchard, from 4pm to 10pm, which will feature an appearance by Babymonster, live stage performances by Benjamin Kheng and Iman Fandi, and a set by DJ Kiara.
Do note that the session with Babymonster, happening from 6pm to 6.35pm, is only open to ticketed winners.
However, the other live performances, happening from 6.35pm onwards, are free and open to the public, subject to controlled entry.
From now till Aug 25, fans can take part in a range of promotions for a chance to win a pair of tickets to the fan festival. More information on the various promotions and mechanics can be found on Adidas Singapore's social media pages.
In a statement, Thibault Durand, senior vice president and general manager for Adidas Southeast Asia, said: "Singapore is one of the most iconic destinations on the Formula 1 calendar, and there is no better stage than Orchard Road for an experience of this scale.
"Through our partnership with the Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 team and Babymonster, Adidas is connecting the worlds of motorsport, music, and culture in a way that’s only possible in Singapore. We are proud to bring this unique collaboration to life in the heart of the city."
Following Adidas Orchard Ignition, Babymonster will return to Singapore for their Choom concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 28 and 29. Tickets for the concert are available via Ticketmaster and cost between S$168 and S$358.