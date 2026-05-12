K-pop girl group Babymonster to stage Singapore concert on Nov 28, same day as Le Sserafim
Babymonster will stage the Singapore leg of their Choom world tour on Nov 28 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
Monstiez, you better dance like Choom on Nov 28, as K-pop girl group Babymonster will return to Singapore to stage their concert of the same name. Held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Babymonster's Choom show marks the septet's return to the country about a year after their first full-length concert in May 2025.
Babymonster members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rora and Chiquita are expected to perform at the concert.
As of writing, it is uncertain if Rami, who has been on hiatus for health issues, will recover in time to participate in the show.
More details, including ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.
With this announcement, Babymonster’s Choom concert in Singapore is now set to take place on the same day as Le Sserafim’s Pureflow show, setting up a major clash for K-pop fans in the country – especially those who are fans of both groups.
Given that Babymonster is performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, the same venue where Le Sserafim held their previous concert, fans are now debating where Pureflow will take place – with the top possibilities being the National Stadium and Arena @ Expo.
Responding to queries from CNA Lifestyle, the organiser of Le Sserafim’s Singapore concert said that the venue announcement will be made sometime in June.
Babymonster released their latest mini album Choom on May 4. According to their agency, YG Entertainment, the album recorded first-day sales of 387,871 copies on South Korea's Hanteo Chart, making it the group’s highest record to date.
In a statement shared with CNA Lifestyle, the members of Babymonster said of the album's title track of the same name: “The most attractive aspect [of Choom] is its energetic yet highly addictive sound. Up until now, we’ve shown hip-hop-based music that highlights our intense charisma, but this time, it’s literally a song everyone can excitedly dance to together. Personally, I think the chorus section where the beat suddenly changes is the killing part. We hope listeners will pay close attention to it.”