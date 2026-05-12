K-pop girl group Babymonster to stage Singapore concert on Nov 28, same day as Le Sserafim

Monstiez, you better dance like Choom on Nov 28, as K-pop girl group Babymonster will return to Singapore to stage their concert of the same name. Held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Babymonster's Choom show marks the septet's return to the country about a year after their first full-length concert in May 2025.

Babymonster members Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rora and Chiquita are expected to perform at the concert.

As of writing, it is uncertain if Rami, who has been on hiatus for health issues, will recover in time to participate in the show.

More details, including ticket prices, will be announced at a later date.