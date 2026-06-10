Babymonster adds second Singapore show for upcoming Choom world tour
K-pop girl group Babymonster announced on Wednesday (Jun 10) that they have added a second date to the Singapore leg of their upcoming Choom world tour.
Good news for Monstiez (and Fearnots) in Singapore. K-pop girl group Babymonster announced on Wednesday (Jun 10) that they are adding a second Singapore date to their upcoming Choom world tour.
As such, fans will now be able to catch Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rora and Chiquita at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 29, in addition to the previously announced Nov 28 show.
As of writing, it is unclear if Rami, who is currently on hiatus, will recover in time to join the tour.
Tickets for the new show will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday (Jun 11), with prices ranging between S$168 and S$358. VIP ticketholders will get additional perks, including access to a soundcheck session, an exclusive laminate and lanyard, a VIP gift and a photocard set.
Wednesday’s news also means that Babymonster fans in Singapore who also love Le Sserafim can now watch both K-pop girl groups' upcoming concerts in the country.
The quintet – comprising Chaewon, Sakura, Yunjin, Kazuha and Eunchae – is currently scheduled to bring its Pureflow concert to Singapore on Nov 28 as well.
In recent weeks, fans of both groups had been agonising over the scheduling clash, with many debating on which concert to attend.
As of writing, details on ticketing, as well as the location of Le Sserafim's Pureflow concert in Singapore, have not been announced.