Babymonster adds second Singapore show for upcoming Choom world tour

Good news for Monstiez (and Fearnots) in Singapore. K-pop girl group Babymonster announced on Wednesday (Jun 10) that they are adding a second Singapore date to their upcoming Choom world tour.

As such, fans will now be able to catch Ruka, Pharita, Asa, Ahyeon, Rora and Chiquita at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Nov 29, in addition to the previously announced Nov 28 show.

As of writing, it is unclear if Rami, who is currently on hiatus, will recover in time to join the tour.

Tickets for the new show will go on sale via Ticketmaster on Thursday (Jun 11), with prices ranging between S$168 and S$358. VIP ticketholders will get additional perks, including access to a soundcheck session, an exclusive laminate and lanyard, a VIP gift and a photocard set.