Backstreet Boys star Nick Carter says he has witnesses who will prove he didn’t sexually assault woman in 2001

Nick Carter claims he has witnesses who will prove he didn’t sexually assault a woman in 2001.



The Backstreet Boys, singer, 43, is facing a claim from Shannon Ruth he took her to his tour bus, plied her with alcohol, forced her to perform a sex act and then raped her, and has filed new legal documents claiming to have a dozen witnesses who will swear the alleged victim’s charges are “factually impossible”.



Ruth filed her suit on Dec 2, 2022, for US$30,000 in damages and said the alleged assault happened in 2001, when she was 17 and underaged.



She also claims she contracted the sexual transmitted infection, Human papillomavirus infection from Carter, stating she was a virgin before the alleged attack.



TMZ reported Carter’s filing on his witnesses, which comes after he denied her accusations.



Shannon claimed she met Nick while standing in line to get autographs and said she is autistic and suffers from cerebral palsy.



Carter insists he has witnesses who will support his claim there was no autograph line on the day she says he attacked her.



And he declared fans had no access to the buses, security personnel and a talent manager will testify to that.



The legal documents also say a former friend of Ruth's will say she does not have autism or cerebral palsy.



Carter has always denied the charges, and is countersuing for US$2.35 million.



The Los Angeles District Attorney did not pursue a criminal case because the statute of limitations had passed, according to CNN.



At the time Ruth's claim was filed, Carter's attorney Michael Holtz said: “As our Counterclaim sets out in detail, Nick has been the target of a malicious and long-running conspiracy.



“He has never done the outrageous things of which he has been accused. In fact, he is the victim of a calculated and concerted disinformation campaign designed to destroy his reputation.



“He looks forward to setting out the truth, vindicating himself in court, and putting an end to the smears and attempted shakedowns for good.”