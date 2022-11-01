Backstreet Boys performing in Singapore in February, alright
They're back again and this time, they'll be performing at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Feb 22. Tickets from S$168 and general sales start on Nov 10.
We’re not playing games with your heart – Backstreet is back. The Backstreet Boys are coming to Singapore for a concert on Feb 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as part of their DNA World Tour 2023.
The group made the announcement on Tuesday (Nov 1) on social media, highlighting six dates in total.
Apart from Singapore, the five-man band will hold three shows in Tokyo, Japan; one in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and one in Manila, Philippines – all of which are taking place from mid-February.
Fan club pre-sale for the Singapore leg starts on Nov 7 at 10am, while the Live Nation pre-sale starts on Nov 9 at 10am. General sales will start on Nov 10 at 10am.
Tickets are priced at S$168, S$198, S$248, S$288 and S$328, excluding booking fees, and you can get them online via Ticketmaster, at all SingPost outlets and through the hotline at 3158 8588.
The group – made up of AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell – has performed in Singapore several times, including in 2017 and 2019.
The boyband’s last studio album, DNA, was released in January 2019. In their almost 30-year career, they’ve released numerous radio hits, including As Long As You Love Me, Shape Of My Heart, Larger Than Life and I Want It That Way.