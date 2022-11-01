Backstreet Boys performing in Singapore in February, alright

We’re not playing games with your heart – Backstreet is back. The Backstreet Boys are coming to Singapore for a concert on Feb 22 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, as part of their DNA World Tour 2023.

The group made the announcement on Tuesday (Nov 1) on social media, highlighting six dates in total.

Apart from Singapore, the five-man band will hold three shows in Tokyo, Japan; one in Kaohsiung, Taiwan; and one in Manila, Philippines – all of which are taking place from mid-February.