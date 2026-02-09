Bad Bunny brings Gaga, Martin and Puerto Rican pride to Super Bowl as Green Day, Puth play pregame
Bad Bunny brought Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and a whole lot of Puerto Rico to his halftime show.
Stars have been front-and-centre at Super Bowl 60, with Chris Pratt and Jon Bon Jovi introducing the teams, a series of soaring pre-game performances and a much-anticipated halftime show from Bad Bunny.
Highlights from Levi's Stadium include Blue Ivy Carter leaping in an end zone before the game and Green Day delivering a tribute to the NFL championship game's 60th anniversary.
Brandi Carlile kept it sincere and simple for America, The Beautiful, Charlie Puth made The Star-Spangled Banner big and soulful and Coco Jones brought a bit of the elements of both to Lift Every Voice And Sing.
Bad Bunny brought some special guests and the sounds and scenery of Puerto Rico to his part.
Bad Bunny recreates Puerto Rico in Northern California
Bad Bunny brought Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and a whole lot of Puerto Rico to his halftime show.
“God bless America!” he shouted toward the end, one of the only English phrases in the 13-minute halftime show. Then he gave a roll call of the nations of North, South and Central America, including Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, the United States, Canada and a final shout-out for the US territory of Puerto Rico that he hails from.
A parade of flags from those nations marched through the sugar plantation fields that functioned as the show's centrepiece.
The 31-year-old began the performance in the furrows of the faux sugar cane crops, walking past pickers and food stands as he performed his 2022 hit Titi Me Pregunto. He carried a football and wore an all-white football jersey with the number 64 and his real last name, Ocasio.
He then stood atop a tiny pink house with dancers in the front yard and performed Yo Perreo Sola and stood atop a pickup truck as he did EOO.
The scene shifted to a wedding, where the seemingly marrying couple parted to reveal Lady Gaga as the first surprise guest. She joined Bad Bunny in performing Baile Inolvidable. Gaga did her own Super Bowl halftime show in 2017.
Bad Bunny then broke into his NuevaYol in a faux shopping centre parking lot.
Ricky Martin, a Puerto Rican star from a previous generation, joined him for Lo Que Le Paso A Hawaii.
The show came a week after the 31-year-old superstar won the Grammy for album of the year for Deb Tirar Mas Fotos, a love letter to his home.
Green Day brings Bay rock — and an f-bomb — to an MVP parade
San Francisco Bay Area punk-pop vets Green Day took the pre-game stage and performed a snippet of their song Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) to a parade of former Super Bowl MVPs.
Local heroes Steve Young, Joe Montana and Jerry Rice were among those who walked out during the song meant to celebrate 60 years of Super Bowls.
Billie Joe Armstong, Mike Dirnt and Tre Cool then blasted into the harder and less sentimental stuff, including Holiday, Boulevard Of Broken Dreams and American Idiot.
Armstrong did not censor the f-word in the lyrics of American Idiot. The word was muted on the NBC telecast but drew loud cheers inside the stadium.
Carlile and Puth deliver patriotic moments ahead of kickoff
Singer-songwriter Charlie Puth delivered a sweeping and soulful rendition of The Star-Spangled Banner.
The 34-year-old from New Jersey stood at a Rhodes electric piano as he sang and was backed by a choir and horn section.
His delivery felt slow and deliberate, but it took him one minute and 56 seconds to sing, which is slightly faster than average for a Super Bowl anthem.
Before that, Brandi Carlile gave an earnest acoustic rendition of America, The Beautiful.
The 44-year-old folk and country rocker wore a black suit and was backed by a violin and cello on the field at Levi Stadium.
The Grammy winner told the AP this week that she’d use no prerecorded tracks, saying “the people deserve to have you live”.
Coco Jones opens Super Bowl 60 performances with Lift Every Voice
Coco Jones, a 28-year-old singer-songwriter and actor from Columbia, South Carolina, wore a white gown and was backed by a string octet as she performed Lift Every Voice And Sing, a song that has become known as the unofficial Black national anthem.
“I feel really amazing, I hope that I did my ancestors proud, and I hope that I inspired the nation to come together,” Jones told the AP just after the song.
She FaceTimed with her mom on the sideline after the performance while her fiance, Cleveland Cavaliers player Donovan Mitchell, held the phone.
Written by James Weldon Johnson, the song has been performed at the Super Bowl each year since 2021, the first Super Bowl after the protests surrounding the killing of George Floyd, when Black Lives Matter sentiment and the song, became especially prominent.