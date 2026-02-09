Bad Bunny brings Gaga, Martin and Puerto Rican pride to Super Bowl as Green Day, Puth play pregame

Stars have been front-and-centre at Super Bowl 60, with Chris Pratt and Jon Bon Jovi introducing the teams, a series of soaring pre-game performances and a much-anticipated halftime show from Bad Bunny.

Highlights from Levi's Stadium include Blue Ivy Carter leaping in an end zone before the game and Green Day delivering a tribute to the NFL championship game's 60th anniversary.

Brandi Carlile kept it sincere and simple for America, The Beautiful, Charlie Puth made The Star-Spangled Banner big and soulful and Coco Jones brought a bit of the elements of both to Lift Every Voice And Sing.

Bad Bunny brought some special guests and the sounds and scenery of Puerto Rico to his part.

Bad Bunny recreates Puerto Rico in Northern California

Bad Bunny brought Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin and a whole lot of Puerto Rico to his halftime show.

“God bless America!” he shouted toward the end, one of the only English phrases in the 13-minute halftime show. Then he gave a roll call of the nations of North, South and Central America, including Uruguay, Colombia, Venezuela, Cuba, the United States, Canada and a final shout-out for the US territory of Puerto Rico that he hails from.

A parade of flags from those nations marched through the sugar plantation fields that functioned as the show's centrepiece.