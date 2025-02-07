Logo
Entertainment

South Korean actress-singer Bae Suzy announces new solo single titled Come Back
Entertainment

South Korean actress-singer Bae Suzy announces new solo single titled Come Back

The new track is set for release on Feb 17. 

South Korean actress-singer Bae Suzy announces new solo single titled Come Back

One of the concept photos for Bae Suzy's upcoming new track, Come Back. (Photo: Instagram/skuukzky)

Lucy Chia
07 Feb 2025 04:40PM
Actress-singer Bae Suzy is set to release a new solo song – her first in more than two years – on Feb 17, her agency Soop announced on Friday (Feb 7).

The track, titled Come Back, is her first since her October 2022 release, Cape.

The South Korean artiste is collaborating with producer Kang Hyun-min, who also worked with her on past singles Cape and Satellite. 

She shared the news on Instagram with several black and white teaser concept photos for her upcoming single. 

Bae Suzy debuted as a member of JYP Entertainment girl group Miss A in 2010. She has also forged a successful acting career, appearing in numerous series like Vagabond, Doona and While You Were Sleeping. She was last seen in the sci-fi film Wonderland in 2024.

Source: CNA/lc

