Winter Sonata star Bae Yong-joon, Park Shin-hye reportedly spotted in Singapore with their families
The actors were reportedly seen arriving at Changi Airport with their spouses and children on a family trip.
It’s not every day that two generations of Korean drama stars are spotted in Singapore, much less together.
According to Lianhe Zaobao, Winter Sonata actor Bae Yong-joon and The Heirs star Park Shin-hye were seen at Changi Airport’s Terminal 4 together with their families on Jun 7, in what marks Bae's first known public appearance in Singapore in over two decades.
The Chinese-language newspaper cited an eyewitness who spotted the group at the airport's arrival hall. Park Shin-hye, who announced in April that she was expecting her second child, was seen pushing her luggage with a folded stroller on top of it, while her husband, actor Choi Tae-joon, followed behind with their four-year-old son.
Travelling together with them were Bae, his wife, actress Park Soo-jin, and their two children. Videos shared showed the actor dressed casually in a baseball cap and face mask, holding luggage and keeping close to his children.
Since they got married in 2015, the couple has largely stayed out of the public eye, with reports of the two living in Hawaii with their children.
While the reason for their visit is unknown, it appears that the two families may share several connections after all.
Park Shin-hye and Park Soo-jin previously appeared together in the critically acclaimed 2013 drama Flower Boy Next Door. As for Choi, he signed with entertainment company Blitzway earlier this year, of which Bae is one of the major shareholders.
Bae became one of the biggest stars of the early Korean Wave through the 2002 hit drama Winter Sonata, which found immense popularity across Asia. Apart from a brief cameo in 2011, the actor has retired from acting since 2007, though he remains active as an investor and as the chairman of management agency KeyEast.
His last known visit to Singapore was in 2004, when he was in town to promote the film Untold Scandal. During his visit, an orchid was named after the actor by National Orchid Garden – Dendrobium Bae Yong-joon – reportedly making Bae Yong-joon the first Korean celebrity at the time to have had the honour.
Park Shin-hye, meanwhile, remains one of South Korea's most recognisable actresses, known for dramas including The Heirs, Pinocchio and Doctors.